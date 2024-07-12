You are here: HomeNews2024 07 12Article 1959596

Source: GNA

Engage Social Welfare officers for support instead of abandoning your children – Gender Minister

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms. Dakoa Newman, has urged individuals to stop abandoning children in unsafe places, highlighting the dangers it poses to their lives.

During a visit to the Kumasi Children’s Home, she advised engaging the Department of Social Welfare for better solutions.

The visit, part of her two-day tour of the Ashanti Region, aimed to understand and address the challenges in public orphanages.

Currently, the Home shelters 71 children.

