Engage Social Welfare officers for support instead of abandoning your children – Gender Minister

General News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: GNA

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms. Dakoa Newman, has urged individuals to stop abandoning children in unsafe places, highlighting the dangers it poses to their lives.



During a visit to the Kumasi Children’s Home, she advised engaging the Department of Social Welfare for better solutions.



The visit, part of her two-day tour of the Ashanti Region, aimed to understand and address the challenges in public orphanages.



Currently, the Home shelters 71 children.