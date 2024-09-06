Engage locals of Ada Songor on salt investment – Bagbin to Committees of Parliament

General News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has tasked three committees—Land and Natural Resources, Employment and Labour Relations, and Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs—to engage the locals of Ada Songor and investors from Electrochem Ghana Limited to resolve disputes over salt mining.



He emphasized that Parliament represents the people of Ada and should mediate to protect both community interests and investor returns.



Bagbin urged the committees to visit the area and facilitate peaceful dialogue.



The directive followed the approval of Electrochem’s operations, with the investor making land concessions to address local concerns.