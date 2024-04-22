Engineering Council of Ghana concerned over arrest of ECG manager

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Engineering Council of Ghana has expressed deep concern over the arrest of Ing. Michael Wiafe, the General Manager of the Ashanti East Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Ing. Wiafe was arrested on April 10, 2024, following his involvement in disconnecting the power supply to Kumasi Technical University due to non-payment, an action allegedly objected to by the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, leading to his arrest.



In a statement issued by the council, they highlighted that Ing. Wiafe was simply executing his regular responsibilities related to power distribution and payment recovery.



The council expressed distress over the fact that an engineering practitioner had to undergo such a distressing experience while performing his routine duties.



"The Engineering Council is troubled by the fact that an engineering practitioner, who was carrying out his regular duties of ensuring power distribution and recovery of payments, has to face such a harrowing experience," part of the statement read.



The council emphasized that this incident could discourage other engineering practitioners and potentially interfere with the work of professionals in their respective organizations.



The Engineering Council has called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest. They aim to understand the events leading to the incident and to prevent any future unwarranted interference in the professional duties of engineers.



"The Engineering Council is calling for an immediate investigation into the matter. It is necessary to take all the required steps to prevent any similar unwarranted interference in the diligent discharge of duty by professionals," the statement added.



The council urged all engineering practitioners across the country to exercise restraint while appropriate state agencies deal with the matter.