Engineers urged to innovate for Ghana's sustainable energy transition

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Speakers at the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference of the Ghana Institute of Engineering (GhIE) have encouraged engineers to develop innovative strategies to support Ghana in implementing its energy transition plan and achieve a sustainable future.



They emphasized that Ghana's infrastructural development and economic growth would heavily depend on energy used for industrialization, as countries with high GDPs exhibit significant energy usage.



The AGM, themed "Engineering a Resilient Future: Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Ghana," was held in Accra from March 18 to 22, 2024.



It brought together engineers, industry professionals, academics, experts, and policymakers from Ghana and other African countries to discuss and share insights on technological innovations and artificial intelligence in engineering solutions for various sectors of the economy.



Speakers highlighted the need for Ghana to fully harness its energy consumption for growth while taking appropriate decarbonization steps to achieve sustainable development goals.



They called for sound engineering advice in policymaking for all public projects and initiatives, emphasizing the importance of engineering considerations in all sectors of the economy.



Additionally, the speakers urged for incentives for the commercialization of engineering innovations to encourage more industry-academia collaborations for research and development. They emphasized the importance of AI, infrastructure, data, and talent, and called for its prioritization in engineering and professional development programs.



The President of GhIE, Kwabena Bempong, noted the institution's recognition of the need for resiliency and innovative solutions. He emphasized the role of engineers in national development and encouraged collaboration to address societal challenges.



Speakers also emphasized the importance of engineers designing resilient systems, infrastructure, and technologies to withstand and adapt to various challenges for a sustainable future.