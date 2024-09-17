You are here: HomeNews2024 09 17Article 1982579

‘Enough is Enough’ demo: Police deny shooting incident at Kumasi EC office

The police urged the media to be cautious in their reporting The police urged the media to be cautious in their reporting

The Ghana Police Service has denied reports of a shooting at the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Kumasi during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 'Enough is Enough' protest.

In a statement, the police confirmed no demonstrators were injured and clarified that only those who attempted to force their way into the EC compound were restrained.

The police urged the media to be cautious in their reporting.

The NDC's protest against the EC is ongoing across all 16 regions of Ghana.

