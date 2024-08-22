Enough of reconciliation, focus on winning – Afenyo-Markin tells NPP PCs

Politics of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Majority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) members who lost in the party's parliamentary primaries to set aside their differences and unite for the 2024 elections.



Speaking at the party’s manifesto launch in Takoradi, Afenyo-Markin stressed the importance of working together to break the eight-year governance cycle and increase the party's numbers in parliament.



He acknowledged internal challenges but emphasized the need to focus on campaigning and winning seats, particularly after the party's narrow victory in the 2020 elections.



He encouraged party members to have faith in the future leadership of Dr. Bawumia and Matthew Opoku Prempeh.