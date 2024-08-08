You are here: HomeNews2024 08 08Article 1968113

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Entrance exams to replace BECE when Free SHS bill is passed – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Ghana's Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced a major shift in the education system: the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be replaced by entrance exams for Senior High School (SHS).

This change is part of a broader reform to emphasize the importance of completing SHS, which will now be the focus of certificate examinations.

The Free Secondary Education bill supports this transition, aiming to provide quality education through a six-year secondary system.

Additionally, practical agriculture may be incorporated into the lower secondary curriculum to better prepare students for future academic and career choices.

