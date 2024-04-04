Environmental health officers seek urgent deployment to tackle Ghana's sanitation woes

Health News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Unposted Environmental Health Officers and Assistants Association, comprising approximately 1500 members from the three schools of hygiene in Ho, Tamale, and Accra, is urging the government to promptly employ them, citing the urgent need for their services nationwide.



The Association argues that Ghana's sanitation condition is deteriorating, necessitating their intervention to address the crisis effectively.



Having completed their mandatory one-year national service, these officers lament encountering obstacles in securing postings from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources since 2021.



In an interview on Citi FM, Fred Awine, the General Secretary of the association, voiced their discontent with the prevailing environmental conditions in the country.



Awine highlighted the pressing sanitation challenges, underscoring the crucial role their profession plays in mitigating such issues.



"We are facing dire sanitation challenges. Observing our surroundings, it's evident that our environment needs attention. Our seniors working in the field require our support," he emphasized.