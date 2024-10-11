Envy within NPP may end my Parliamentary ambitions - NEIP CEO

Politics of Friday, 11 October 2024

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has hinted he may not contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Asante Akyem Central (AAC) constituency again.



His decision stems from internal party issues, particularly what he describes as envy among some members.



"Because of envy on



the part of some NPP People, I may not run for the AAC Parliamentary Primaries again. After all, I don't need a seat to do well politically," he stated.



Nkansah’s remarks follow his second failed attempt to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwame Ayimadu Antwi, in the recent NPP primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The election results saw Ayimadu Antwi securing 374 votes, Nkansah 213 votes, and another candidate, Nana Agyemang Amponsah, trailing with just four votes.



Despite the loss, Nkansah emphasized that he remains politically active and committed to the party's success. He urged his supporters to channel their energies towards ensuring the NPP retains the parliamentary seat, stating, “We are struggling with the Parliamentary election in AAC. You should all go there and campaign. Ahoɔyaa foɔ.”



This marks the second consecutive defeat for Nkansah, who first challenged Ayimadu Antwi in 2020. His recent comments suggest he may shift focus from seeking a parliamentary position to other political pursuits.