Enyonam Apetorgbor refutes Finance Minister’s comment that water supply in Keta has improved

General News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: 3news

Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor, CEO of the Keta Investment Promotion Center, has refuted Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's claim that the water supply situation in Keta, Volta Region, has improved.



Despite the Minister's statement during the mid-year budget review, Apetorgbor highlighted ongoing challenges in areas like Hagodzi, Sonugbe, Anyako, and Mamime, where residents still struggle with access to potable water and reliable electricity.



She urged authorities to urgently address these issues to enhance the quality of life, economic activities, and overall development of the affected communities.



Apetorgbor called for government engagement with local leaders to find effective solutions.