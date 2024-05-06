Esther Cobbah elected President of Institute of Public Relations, Ghana

General News of Monday, 6 May 2024

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR), has elected Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, a seasoned communications professional and fellow of IPR, as its new President.



This decision was made during the Institute's 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 3, 2024, at the Rock City Hotel in Kwahu, Eastern Region, according to Graphic Online reports.



The AGM, which followed the Institute's Annual National Communications Summit on May 2, 2024, also saw the election of other key executives, including Donald Gwira as Vice President, Solace A. M. Akomeah as Honorary Secretary, Abraham Otabil as Deputy Honorary Secretary, and Gabriel Nii Otu Ankrah as Treasurer.



In her acceptance speech, Ms. Cobbah expressed her vision of working collaboratively with all members to strengthen IPR, Ghana as a professional community of excellence, with a significant and influential voice nationally, continentally, and globally.



She stated, "I am here to serve. By God’s grace, it will be my privilege to provide leadership that pays close attention to your needs, aspirations, and concerns." Ms. Cobbah emphasized her commitment to active listening, understanding, and addressing the needs of the Institute's members.



Ms. Cobbah's election marks a new chapter in IPR, Ghana's leadership, as she takes over from Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, who expressed confidence in

the new executive team's ability to further advance the Institute's goals.



The AGM, held under the theme "PR Excellence in the Age of Misinformation, Disinformation, and Information Overload," brought together PR practitioners from across Ghana to discuss innovative practices and address key issues facing the profession.



Additionally, forty-seven practitioners were inducted as Associate and Accredited Members after completing their professional accreditation processes.



With over 40 years of professional experience, Ms. Cobbah is the CEO of Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcomm Africa) and sits on the Board of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).



She has been instrumental in various initiatives aimed at leveraging communication for national development and individual empowerment. Her election as President signifies a new era for IPR, Ghana, under the leadership of a seasoned and dedicated professional.