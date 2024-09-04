Ethnic favoritism engulf Ghana’s Military promotions

General News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) faces controversy over alleged ethnic favoritism and regulatory breaches involving Colonel Moses Nanyun Nankpan.



Despite regulations limiting Special Duty Officers to the rank of Major, Col Nankpan has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and then Colonel, sparking outrage among service members.



His rapid ascent is seen by critics as a result of political influence, notably his connection to Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul.



Allegations also include bypassing required promotion exams and military training.



Nankpan, who is also reported to have reached the retirement age and exceeded service limits, has stirred calls for an investigation into the promotion process and its implications for military integrity.