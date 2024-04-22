Euracare Hospital provides $50,000 in surgery discounts in Ghana

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Euracare Specialist Hospital, a healthcare facility with branches in Ghana and Nigeria, has provided substantial financial assistance to three patients in Ghana, granting them a total of $50,000 in discounts for life-changing surgeries.



The beneficiaries of this gesture were three patients suffering from arteriovenous malformation (AVM) of the brain and carotid cavernous fistula (CCF), Graphic Online reports.



All surgeries were successfully performed by Euracare's treatment team in Ghana, led by Prof. Benjamin Sarkodie, and the patients have been discharged following their procedures.



In a statement, Euracare emphasized its commitment to providing quality healthcare to everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances. The facility selected these patients based on both their medical needs and their financial limitations, recognizing that the cost of treatment had been a significant barrier to receiving the necessary care.



Dr. Benjamin Sarkodie, the Medical Director of Euracare Ghana, expressed the hospital's belief that healthcare is a fundamental human right. He stated, “At Euracare, we believe that healthcare is a fundamental human right, and we are dedicated to ensuring that no one is denied the medical care they need due to financial limitations."



This initiative reflects Euracare's commitment to community service and its goal of improving the quality of life for patients in need.



Dr. Sarkodie highlighted that this initiative is a testament to Euracare's commitment to community service, going beyond the walls of the hospital. He emphasized that by prioritizing the health and well-being of the community, significant positive change can be catalyzed.



Euracare encourages other organizations to join in supporting those in need, aiming to create a healthier and happier society for all.