European Parliament urges Ghana to uphold human rights amid controversial bill debate

European Parliament European Parliament

The European Parliament has expressed confidence in Ghana's commitment to human rights, urging the country not to enact the controversial Promotion of Human Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBT+ bill.

In a speech delivered by Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius on behalf of High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, the EU emphasized Ghana's dedication to human rights, amidst scrutiny over the contentious bill's passage in Parliament.

Commissioner Sinkevičius highlighted that the bill's constitutionality is under review by the Supreme Court, and it still requires presidential assent to become law. He cited President Akufo-Addo's public commitment to human rights and concerns about potential financial implications.

The bill, which has faced years of parliamentary deliberation and public debate, was passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024. However, President Akufo-Addo awaits the Supreme Court ruling before deciding on assent.

