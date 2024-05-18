Evangelist Mama Pat's legal team addresses defamation and gold saga allegations

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In recent days, the leader of Heaven Way Chapel Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has faced a barrage of accusations including cyberbullying, defamation, and attacks on her character.



At a press conference organized by her communication and legal team on May 18, these allegations were addressed, and the need for clarity was emphasized.



Evangelist Mama Pat has long been a beacon of hope and inspiration within the community, dedicating her life to spreading messages of love, compassion, and faith.



Her team expressed deep concern over the false accusations tarnishing her reputation.



"We categorically reject any attempt to undermine the integrity and credibility of Evangelist Mama Pat," they stated.



The team emphasized the necessity of providing concrete evidence for any claims made against Evangelist Mama Pat. They warned that, without valid evidence, such accusations would be considered malicious attempts to defame her.



"Any individual or group making allegations must be prepared to provide concrete evidence to substantiate their claims at the law court," they insisted.



The public was reminded of the importance of fairness, accuracy, objectivity, justice, and due process. Should legitimate grievances exist, individuals were urged to seek appropriate channels for resolution, including presenting evidence in court.



"In the event of legitimate grievances, we urge individuals to pursue appropriate channels for resolution," they added.



Mama Pat's team called for solidarity against slander and defamation, highlighting the values of truth, integrity, and mutual respect. They vowed to continue spreading the gospel and urged Christians to support Mama Pat.



"Let all Christians rally behind her as she continues her philanthropic work and spreads the gospel," they urged.



The press conference also addressed specific individuals accused of defamation, including Sara @ Sara Gold, who has allegedly been defaming Evangelist Mama Pat for six years.



"All her claims are false, and we are taking her and others to court," the team declared.



They warned that anyone tarnishing Mama Pat's image would be added to the lawsuit and promised to distribute court documents electronically to the press soon.



In conclusion, the team called upon the public to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumors and to promote goodwill within the community. "May Jehovah Jireh, Jehovah Adonai continue to protect Evangelist Patricia Asiamah and the Heaven Way Champion Ministry," they prayed.





Read the full statement below:



PRESS CONFERENCE ORGANISED BY COMMUNICATION/LEGAL TEAM OF EVANGELIST PATRICIA ASIAMAH (EVANGELIST MAMA PAT) ON THE RAMPANT AND NEEDLESS ATTACKS, SOCIAL MEDIA BULLYING ON HER PERSONALITY, AND DEFAMATION.



Good day distinguished Members of the inky fraternity and many thanks for honouring our invitation on this short period. We really appreciate your effort.



In recent days, there have been numerous allegations circulating regarding Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, affectionately called Evangelist Mama Pat suggesting cyberbullying, defamation, personality attacks, and the maligning of her character. We wish to address these allegations and provide clarity to the general public.



Evangelist Patricia Ashiamah, affectionately known as Mama Pat, has been a beacon of hope and inspiration within our community for many years. Her unwavering dedication to spreading the message of love, compassion, and faith has touched the lives of countless individuals.



It is deeply concerning to witness the proliferation of false and baseless accusations aimed at tarnishing the reputation of such a revered figure within the Christian community. We categorically reject any attempt to undermine the integrity and credibility of Evangelist Mama Pat.



We would like to emphasize that any individual or group making allegations against Evangelist Mama Pat must be prepared to provide concrete evidence to substantiate their claims at the law court.

In the absence of valid evidence, such accusations will be deemed as malicious attempts to smear the name of a respected religious leader.



Furthermore, we wish to remind the public of the importance of upholding the principles of fairness, accuracy, objectivity, justice, and due process.



In the event that legitimate grievances exist against Evangelist Mama Pat, we urge individuals to pursue appropriate channels for resolution, which may include the presentation of evidence before the competent Courts of our land.



As a community, we must stand together in solidarity against any form of slander, defamation, or character assassination. Let us uphold the values of truth, integrity, and mutual respect as we navigate these challenging times.





Mama Pat has vowed to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ in Ghana and beyond through her philanthropic adventures and the everyday show of love therefore let all Christians rally behind her.



We are embarking on an agenda to let people know how the Reverend Minister is touching lives and winning souls for Christ therefore anyone who tries to defame, state unsubstantiated claims and allegations should prepare for court.



As we address you today, a lady by name Sara @ Sara Gold is running helter-skelter from a sumon emanating from the law court concerning defamation case against Evangelist Mama Pat. She had been going around for 6 years on different platforms, ie Radio, TV, and social media defaming Evangelist Mama Pat alleging that Mama Pat had collected her gold.



We state categorically that all her claims are false and that is the reason why we are taking her and the others to court.



The persons behind the alleged defamation are Sara @ Sara Gold, Kwame Mike popularly known as Amankrado, Okamafo Radio in the US, Michael Ofosu, Otwinoko TV, and Oman Channel



Recently too a group demonstrated on the same matter and even sent a petition to Parliament meanwhile the matter is in court. The Communication and Legal team will not stop pursuing the case in the law court for justice.



The team is also monitoring all social media platforms therefore anyone who tarnishes her image with regard to the gold issue will also be added to the lawsuit.



The court documents will be distributed electronically to the press soon.

We call upon the general public to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumors and to instead focus on promoting goodwill and understanding within our community.



May Jehovah Jireh, Jehovah Adonai continue to Protect Evangelist Patricia Ashiamah and the Heaven Way Champion Ministry.



God bless our Homeland Ghana.





(COMMUNICATION/ LEGAL TEAM OF EVANGELIST MAMA PAT),