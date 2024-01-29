Evans Aryee: Ghanaian powerlifter smashes Guinness World Record in incline frame carry

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evans Nana Ekow Aryee, the Belgian-based Ghanaian strongman and powerlifter, has etched his name in the annals of strength and powerlifting by setting a new Guinness World Record.



The feat took place on January 26, 2024, during the filming of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, where Aryee completed the fastest 400kg incline frame carry over 10 meters in a staggering 8.07 seconds.



Known by the moniker "Evans the Hulk," Aryee, born on April 2, 1998, has been making waves in the strength sports arena. He currently holds the Belgium deadlift record with an impressive 338 kg. Aryee is also recognized as the reigning second strongest man in East Flanders, Belgium, boasting an extensive collection of over 10 international and local trophies.



A participant in the prestigious Champions League of the Strongest Men, Evans Aryee has consistently showcased his prowess on the global stage. His professional record reflects his exceptional strength and dedication to the sport, with notable achievements such as a 6th position in the 2022 Strongman Champions League and a 10th position in the 2022 Imatra Strongman Showdown.



