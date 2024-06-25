Even NPP govt knows that we’re not in the best economic situation – Abu Sakara

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, leader of the National Interests Movement, has criticized the Akufo-Addo government's handling of the economy, stating that it's not in good shape.



He believed the government's large size and excessive spending on public sector wages (over 70%) are hindrances to economic growth.



Instead, he advocated for investments in infrastructure, production, and manufacturing.



He also supported the establishment of a second chamber of parliament, as proposed by Alan Kyerematen, to ensure all-inclusive governance and national unity.



This, he believed, will drive economic development and transformation.