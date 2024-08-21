You are here: HomeNews2024 08 21Article 1972130

Even your Vice President is running away from your track record – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized President Akufo-Addo, claiming his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is distancing himself from the government's track record.

This comes after Akufo-Addo, during the NPP's manifesto launch, warned against forgetting Mahama's "failed" presidency.

Mahama, while campaigning in the Volta Region, argued that Akufo-Addo's reluctance to hand over power stems from an awareness of his own poor leadership.

He accused the current administration of mismanagement, corruption, and causing hardship, suggesting that even the Vice President wants to dissociate from these failures.

