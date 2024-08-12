Every day seems worse for most young people under Akufo-Addo – Mahama

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: 3news

Former President John Dramani Mahama, NDC’s flagbearer, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for making it difficult for young entrepreneurs to succeed, citing a rise in unemployment and mismanagement of resources.



In his Youth Manifesto launch on August 12, Mahama vowed to recover misappropriated funds and promised to revamp Ghana’s education system and create more opportunities for the youth.



He emphasized his commitment to restoring faith in government and renewing national pride, urging voters to support him and his running mate, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in the upcoming elections.