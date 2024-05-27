Ewe indigenes admonished to be peaceful and law-abiding

Regional News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: 3news

Torgbui Badu IV, President of the Youth Council of the International Ewe Council (IEC), has urged Ewe indigenes to uphold peace and abide by the law wherever they reside.



Emphasizing Ewe values of honesty and communal living, he commended Ewes for their peaceful conduct in elections in Togo and Ghana.



As a retired British military officer, he warned against separatist movements and urged protection of the Ewe identity.



Torgbui Badu IV expressed excitement about his role and plans to empower Ewe youth. The IEC aims to unite Ewes worldwide and promote their culture and development.