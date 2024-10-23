You are here: HomeNews2024 10 23Article 1997405

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

    

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Ex-Health Minister’s 2024 re-election dogged by multimillion-dollar COVID-19 scandal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A special audit revealed $81 million in unaccounted funds during the pandemic A special audit revealed $81 million in unaccounted funds during the pandemic

Reports from the Dormaa Central Constituency indicate that Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, former Health Minister and NPP MP since 2009, may lose his parliamentary seat amid scrutiny over COVID-19 spending.

Allegations of financial mismanagement, including unapproved procurement contracts and inflated vaccine prices, are undermining his re-election bid.

A special audit revealed $81 million in unaccounted funds during the pandemic.

Additionally, constituents are questioning his wealth, linked to the Banhart Specialist Hospital, while highlighting the neglect of local healthcare facilities.

Agyemang-Manu's campaign faces significant challenges ahead of the December 2024 elections.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment