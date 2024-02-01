Ex-Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed takes french leave to Ghana

Diasporia News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Former President of Maldives and current Member of Parliament Mohamed Nasheed, who recently affirmed his withdrawal from "active politics", has temporarily relocated to Ghana seeking no approval.



In a post on X on Tuesday night, the prominent and controversial Maldivian politician said he had arrived in the nation's capital, Accra, to start work as the Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).



The CVF is a group of countries that are highly vulnerable to a warming planet was established in 2009 while Nasheed was still in office.



"Ghana is hosting the Secretariat and this will be my home for a few years. We hope to unlock the investments needed so @TheCVF members can pursue clean growth & climate prosperity," he said.



The fifty-six (56) year-old held two significant positions within the Maldives government. He served as the country's inaugural president from 2008 to 2012 and was appointed as the Speaker of Parliament, commonly referred to as the People's Majlis, from 2019 to 2023.



Meanwhile, the Parliament on Wednesday said Nasheed, the incumbent Central Machangolhi parliamentarian, did not inform the house before temporarily moving to Ghana, sun.



According to the Communications Director of Parliament, Hassan Ziyau, there has been no communication to former Maldives president and current Parliament Speaker, Mohamed Nasheed, regarding any plans for the redistribution of his responsibilities within the legislative body.



Ziyau stated that Nasheed will be receiving his salary for the remaining three months of his term as he has not applied for leave.



During Nasheed's presidency, he faced multiple challenges, including widespread protests, constitutional crises, and accusations of corruption. In 2012, he was detained and removed from office and later convicted on terrorism-related charges, resulting in a 13-year prison sentence.



However, Nasheed's release was secured following international pressure.