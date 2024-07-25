You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963436

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: ghlagatin.net

Ex-President Kuffuor's alleged wealthy friend now in ghetto due to cocaine addiction

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

His addiction led to the loss of all his possessions His addiction led to the loss of all his possessions

A former wealthy associate of ex-President John Kufuor has recounted his tragic descent into poverty and drug addiction.

The Ghanaian man, who chose to remain anonymous, began smoking in Ghana and later encountered a Ghanaian dealer abroad who introduced him to a potent mix of cocaine and marijuana.

Despite living a luxurious life initially, including driving expensive cars and marrying a white woman, his addiction led to the loss of all his possessions.

Now, despite his educational background, he finds himself a mere shadow of his former self, struggling with addiction and poverty.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment