Ex-President Kuffuor's alleged wealthy friend now in ghetto due to cocaine addiction

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

A former wealthy associate of ex-President John Kufuor has recounted his tragic descent into poverty and drug addiction.



The Ghanaian man, who chose to remain anonymous, began smoking in Ghana and later encountered a Ghanaian dealer abroad who introduced him to a potent mix of cocaine and marijuana.



Despite living a luxurious life initially, including driving expensive cars and marrying a white woman, his addiction led to the loss of all his possessions.



Now, despite his educational background, he finds himself a mere shadow of his former self, struggling with addiction and poverty.