Source: angelonline.com.gh

Ex-Prez Kufour endorses Bawumia's antidotes to galamsey menace

Kufuor believes Bawumia's approach play videoKufuor believes Bawumia's approach

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's plan to combat illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

Speaking on Angel FM, Kufuor praised Bawumia's proposal to use data from the Geological Survey Authority to guide small-scale miners.

Bawumia plans to map gold deposits and share this information with community mining schemes to prevent random digging and help miners work efficiently.

Kufuor believes this approach, which includes strict monitoring of licensed miners, will address the galamsey crisis and promote better mining practices across the country.

