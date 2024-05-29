You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943768

Source: Ghanaian Chronicle

Ex-SSNIT board member wades into hotel saga – Dares critics to offer options

Former SSNIT board member, Mr. Ofori Acheampong, has defended the sale of SSNIT's majority shares in its hotels, citing their poor performance and significant losses.

He emphasized the need to protect workers' investments and stressed that selling underperforming assets, like the hotels, was necessary to ensure SSNIT’s financial stability.

Acheampong also highlighted past divestments, such as Merchant Bank, and dismissed claims of high hotel occupancy rates.

He criticized organized labor for their alleged hypocrisy, noting TUC members were briefed on decisions.

The issue was raised by NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who called for an investigation into the sale.

