Ex-policeman freed from prison through McBrown’s birthday initiative recounts story

General News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: pulse

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 47th birthday by securing the release of 47 prisoners, including a former police officer jailed for 18 months over an assault case.



The officer was convicted after wearing his police uniform during a fight while on suspension.



He described the tough conditions in Koforidua Prison, where inmates slept on blankets on the floor.



McBrown’s gesture has been praised for offering these individuals a second chance at life.