You are here: HomeNews2024 08 18Article 1971131

General News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

    

Source: pulse

Ex-policeman freed from prison through McBrown’s birthday initiative recounts story

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The officer was convicted after wearing his police uniform during a fight The officer was convicted after wearing his police uniform during a fight

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 47th birthday by securing the release of 47 prisoners, including a former police officer jailed for 18 months over an assault case.

The officer was convicted after wearing his police uniform during a fight while on suspension.

He described the tough conditions in Koforidua Prison, where inmates slept on blankets on the floor.

McBrown’s gesture has been praised for offering these individuals a second chance at life.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment