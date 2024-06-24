Exercise restraint in your public statements about politicians – NHC President to Chiefs

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the President of the National House of Chiefs, has advised Chiefs to remain neutral and avoid making partisan statements as the 2024 general elections draw near.



Speaking at a meeting in Kumasi, he emphasized the need for Chiefs to be impartial and not take sides in political matters.



He also called on Chiefs to educate young people, particularly those prone to violence, to refrain from engaging in disruptive behavior during the election campaign.



He stressed the importance of respecting the electoral process and not resorting to violence.