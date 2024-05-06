Exercise your powers and lamenting – Sammy Gyamfi tells Special Prosecutor

General News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed disappointment with Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng's approach to the Cecilia Dapaah case.



Gyamfi criticized the decision to refer the case to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) instead of conducting an independent probe into the money laundering allegations against Dapaah.



Speaking on TV3's the Key Points, Gyamfi questioned the Special Prosecutor's decision not to include the report findings collaborated with the FBI in the docket presented to EOCO, labeling it a "missing link" in the investigation process.



“He was whining and lamenting too much, you are a creation of law, exercise your powers and you are here singing ‘ankonam’.



“Kissi Agyebeng announced that a search was being but he couldn’t make the findings public. In referring Cecilia Dapaah to EOCO he should have at least added the findings that he made through that search. He even told us he collaborated with the FBI, what were his findings? That is a missing link,” Sammy Gyamfi said



Accusing the government of attempting to conceal the truth and hinder a thorough investigation, Gyamfi highlighted what he perceived as a concerted effort by the ruling party to shield Cecilia Dapaah from scrutiny.



“There is a grand conspiracy by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia NPP government to cover up the truths and real facts of this Cecilia Dapaah case. This should be obvious to any objective bystander,”



“This government led by the President himself has acted in ways that show they are not interested in an investigation at all and you see if they think that they are helping Madam Cecilia Dapaah in doing so, then they’re mistaken,” he said.



The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, addressed a letter to EOCO on Thursday, April 25, stating that there is no sufficient basis for EOCO to investigate Cecilia Dapaah. According to the AG, the OSP failed to provide EOCO with their report findings in collaboration with the FBI, a crucial aspect of the investigation.