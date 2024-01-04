‘Expedite action to end Bawku conflict, we keep losing our innocent souls’ - Bissa people to govt

Regional News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Members of the Bissa Development Association (BDA) have made a passionate appeal to the government of Ghana, to as a matter of urgency expedite action to end the long-standing conflict in Bawku for once.



Reminding the government of its escalating effects, President of the BDA, Alhaji Shaibu Musah Gutare (Esq) said, that the various factions have escalated the conflict to highway attacks within and beyond Bawku.



According to him, in December alone, one Bissa woman who was returning to Accra after attending a funeral in Bugri was killed while three (3) Bissa men were admitted at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for various fractures on their legs from gunshots in such attacks.



The legal practitioner and president who describes the continuous situation as very unfortunate, said, the Bissa people in Bawku have nothing to do with the conflict, yet they keep suffering the consequences.



"Mr. Chairman, let me use this opportunity to remind the government that the conflict situation in Bawku is getting worse," he observed.



He further revealed how Nine(9) women were ambushed and killed at Pusiga in September 2023 despite having police escort.



"Similar attacks were reported at Walewale and other areas, all in the name of Bawku conflict. The conflict has assumed a national dimension and therefore, national strategies must be deployed to deal with the menace.



"We urge our government not to allow Bawku take away Ghana’s enviable record as a beacon of peace in West Africa," he admonished.



He said the conflict keeps creating fear and panic in Bawku and its environs. The legal practitioner however suggested the government deploy military and other security forces to search the area to fish out people with dangerous weapons adding that that will help bring sanity.



"I believe every strategic approach used by the government will be the best, but deploying the military and other security forces would also help. Look at the number of military population in Ghana, can't we deploy at least some of them like we did some time ago?"



"Bawku is a small place, but, if we don't take care, we would wake up one day to see the whole country on fire due to the Bawku conflict. The conflict keeps spreading to the other parts which is not good to hear."



Another matter of concern he raised was about the infamous Seven (7) persons in the Bissa community.



"About seven persons from the Bissa belt in Bawku travelled to Kanyere in the Bittou District of Burkina Faso to trace their cattle. Reports indicate that they were arrested by security forces in Burkina on October 13. It is sad to note that these persons have since not been heard from," he added, further expressing worry that all reports to Ghana government authorities have virtually fallen on deaf ears".



He said it is very unfortunate that most of the traumatized families have been contemplating whether they organise funerals for their lost relatives based on rumours.



"We are crying onto the government to take urgent steps to investigate the matter and bring closure and some relief to the families.



"We cannot go to sleep over the missing Seven (7) especially when Burkina Faso is just our next-door neighbor. We also appeal to the media, civil society, and all Ghanaians to rise for us to demand justice for the missing Seven (7) Ghanaians. Total silence on Ghana’s part could set a bad precedent thereby endangering the lives of many more Ghanaians, especially in the Border areas of Ghana," he said.



He said all this during his keynote address at Bissa Sukuma-Ashanti, 2023 held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.



The year's program which is the 2nd edition, was themed, "Consolidating Our Unity And Culture For Development".



The president said, while they were all excited about coming together to celebrate the Bissa Sukuma, there was also the need to use the period between now and the next Sukuma to work towards consolidating the Bissa culture and unity.



On his part, Zakaria Ayaaba Seone who is the general secretary of the BDA Ashanti, said, he was very happy the BDA has made some strides in its quest to achieve success.



He further expressed joy over how this year's program has been graced with success adding that the unity and portrayal of their rich culture have contributed immensely to the education and the economic wellbeing of the people. He also thanked the various personalities for gracing to make this year's program a success.



Meanwhile, some personalities who graced the occasion included ⁠H.E. Veep who was represented by Dr. Ben Abdallah Bandah, Coordinator for Zongo Development Fund, EMIR for Gombe State in Nigeria, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, Former Minister of Youth & Sports and MP, ⁠Dr. Alhaji Arafat Abdallah;



C.E.O for Zongo Development Fund, Alhaji Mohammed Bawa Braimah, MP for Ejura Sekyeredumase, Chief Saeed Suallah Sare (Weija, New Weija & Bortiano Bissa Chief, served as the BISSA SUKUMA chairman for this year, among others.