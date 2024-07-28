Experts advocate interventions to deal with phone addictions

Health News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: GNA

Psychology experts are urging interventions to address phone addiction among Ghanaians, especially children.



At a virtual seminar by the Mental Health Authority (MHA), they recommended rules, engaging activities, and parental control over devices to mitigate the issue.



Excessive phone use is linked to anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems.



Experts emphasized gradual moderation, quality family time, and alternative hobbies to reduce screen time.



They also advised parents to be technologically savvy and set proper phone usage rules.



Participants warned against early smartphone exposure for children and stressed leading by example.