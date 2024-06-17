Experts bemoan deficiencies in Ghana’s cancer care, treatment

Health News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: GNA

Experts in Ghana's cancer treatment ecosystem have raised concerns about the high cancer patient mortality rate due to inadequate care and treatment.



They cite poor data collection, lack of a cancer registry, and insufficient policies and health facilities as major challenges.



The country's cancer incidence rate is 120.4 per 100,000 people per year, with a fatality rate of 82.6. Experts emphasize the need for an effective cancer registry, interdisciplinary teamwork, and education to improve cancer care and treatment.



They also stress the importance of staying up-to-date on emerging technologies and trends in cancer treatment.