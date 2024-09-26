FALSE! Mining lease of Akonta Mining Ltd was issued under NPP, not NDC

General News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: ghana.dubawa.org/

Dennis Miracle Aboagye’s claim that Akonta Mining Ltd was licensed to mine in 2013 under the NDC is inaccurate.



An investigation by DUBAWA revealed that the company was only issued exploration licenses in 2011 and 2012, which do not permit mining activities.



The actual mining leases for Akonta Mining Ltd’s operations in Samreboi and Abokoase were granted on July 23, 2021, under the ruling NPP.



This means the company was not authorized to mine in 2013, as claimed by Mr. Aboagye.