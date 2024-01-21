FDA alerts public on unregistered SLIMFIT mineral water

General News of Sunday, 21 January 2024

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a warning regarding the presence of an unregistered bottled water, SLIMFIT mineral water, in the market.



In a press statement released on Friday, January 19, the FDA clarified that the officially registered brand is SLEMFIT (mineral water and purified water), manufactured by the Twellium Industrial Company Limited.



"The FDA wishes to assure the public that its surveillance teams are monitoring the markets to remove the unregistered SLIMFIT mineral water from trade and also to find the producers and distributors," the statement read.



The FDA also urged the public to refrain from purchasing unregistered products, emphasizing that their safety and quality cannot be guaranteed.



Furthermore, the FDA advised consumers to exercise vigilance when buying packaged products and encouraged them to report any suspicious items to the FDA for prompt regulatory action.



The statement concluded with an appeal to the public to provide relevant information to assist the FDA in its efforts, specifying contact details for concerns and communication.