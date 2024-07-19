FDA ban on celebrities not to advertise on alcoholic beverages unconstitutional – Supreme Court judge

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu of the Supreme Court has struck down the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) guideline banning celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages, deeming it discriminatory and unconstitutional.



In her dissenting opinion, Justice Ackah-Yensu stated that the directive, which prohibits well-known personalities from such endorsements, violates Articles 17(1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution.



Despite the majority ruling (5-2) upholding the FDA’s directive, Justice Ackah-Yensu emphasized the need for a constitutionally compliant mechanism to achieve the FDA's public health goals without infringing on economic livelihoods.