FDA boss honoured for excellence in medical products regulation

Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority Ghana (FDA), has been honored with an award for her outstanding contributions to medical products regulation and leadership in Africa.



The accolade specifically acknowledges FDA Ghana as the pioneering National Regulatory Agency (NRA) to establish a dedicated partnership and international collaboration department.



This department is tasked with engaging in partnerships with other NRAs, key stakeholders in medicines regulation, development partners, and academia.



The award, presented at the 6th Biennial Scientific Conference on Medical Products Regulation in Cairo, Egypt, in 2023, under the theme "Africa’s Medical Products Regulation Achievers Award," commends Dr. Darko's dedication to transforming the FDA into a global center of regulatory excellence.



The statement highlights that the recent designation by AUDA-NEPAD (African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development) as a Regional Centre of Regulatory Excellence (RCORE) for Vaccine Regulatory Oversight further solidifies FDA Ghana's position.



This recognition covers eight out of the nine regulatory functions, emphasizing the FDA's capacity to train its peers in areas such as marketing authorization, pharmacovigilance, and clinical trials.



The FDA Ghana remains committed to its mission of safeguarding public health through regulatory excellence. The award reflects past achievements and sets the stage for future endeavors.



The transformative leadership of CEO Dr. Delese Mimi Darko has not only elevated standards within the Authority but also catalyzed positive change and advancements in medical product regulation across Africa, as highlighted in the statement.