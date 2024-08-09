FDA boss seizes Daily Graphic’s properties over GH¢700,000 defamation case

General News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

On August 7, 2024, armed police raided the offices of Graphic Communications Group Limited in Accra, seizing equipment worth over GH¢700,000.



This action is related to a defamation suit filed by Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



The suit, stemming from a false publication in April 2022 that alleged her involvement in a bribery scandal, had previously resulted in a court order for an apology and retraction from the media house.



The police action aims to enforce this judgment and restore Darko's reputation.



The case also involves other media houses accused of defamation.