FDA cracks down on unregistered drugs in Nkawkaw

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: GNA

The FDA's Eastern Regional Office has conducted a dawn swoop in Nkawkaw, arresting seven Community Information Centers owners for advertising and selling unregistered drugs.



With police support, the operation seized aphrodisiacs, herbal products, and interdicted drug peddlers.



Mrs. Anita Owusu-Kuffour emphasized the exercise's role in safeguarding public health and highlighted the FDA's mission to ensure drug safety.



She urged the public to follow proper procedures for product approval and registration to protect public health. The confiscated products were disposed of at the Akwadum dumping site.