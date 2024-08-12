You are here: HomeNews2024 08 12Article 1969502

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 August 2024

    

Source: Ghanaian Times

FDA ordered to pay GH¢93,905,760 m to Tobinco Pharmaceuticals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ms Delese Mimi Darko Ms Delese Mimi Darko

On July 29, 2024, the High Court in Accra ordered the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to pay Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd GH¢93,905,760.79 for unlawfully destroying Tobinco's unexpired drugs.

In 2014, the FDA had confiscated Tobinco's products, claiming they were unwholesome.

Tobinco sued in 2019, asserting that the FDA's actions, including the destruction of goods and poor media coverage, were unlawful and damaging.

The court found the FDA's actions constituted an abuse of power and awarded Tobinco special damages for expired products, demurrage, and warehouse costs, plus GH¢5 million in general damages and GH¢1 million in costs.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment