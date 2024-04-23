FDA plans legal action against unauthorized drug sellers after Porials Pitch raid

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) expects legal action against those detained for unauthorized drug sales following a joint operation with police at the Accra Mall.



The FDA, in collaboration with law enforcement, raided the Porials Pitch event on April 20, where numerous exhibitors were caught selling unapproved beauty enhancement products and medications.



Virgil Prah-Ashun, the FDA's Director of Enforcement, disclosed that those arrested will face prosecution once investigations conclude, highlighting the significance of building a solid case.



Expressing concern over the proliferation of illegal drug sales on social media, Mr. Prah-Ashun emphasized the FDA's commitment to curbing such activities, leveraging resources to monitor and apprehend offenders.