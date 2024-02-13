FDA to embark on mass closure of unlicensed food service establishments

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a warning to public institutions that operate canteens and food service units without a valid Food Hygiene Permit from the authority, Graphic Online reports.



The FDA has cautioned all unlicensed food service establishments that they must acquire the Food Hygiene Permit by February 29, 2024, or face regulatory sanctions, which may include closure of facilities, fines, or criminal prosecutions.



The FDA also has advised schools, hospitals, and corporate institutions to ensure that their food service facilities are inspected and licensed by the Authority.



They have also recommended that such institutions should only contract the services of licensed caterers for catering of corporate meetings/lunches and daily meals for students and patients.



The authority has issued this warning in order to protect the public from the spread of disease and epidemic outbreaks in the country or among populations.



The CEO of the FDA, Dr Delese Mimi Darko, has stated that institutions must insist that vendors who apply for or are awarded contracts must provide valid Food Hygiene Permits.



According to the FDA, institutional canteens or caterers who do not have Food Hygiene Permits must immediately take steps to regularise their activities with the FDA by applying for the Food Hygiene Permit and making their facilities available for food safety inspections.



The FDA has, however, encouraged the public to look out for the Food Hygiene Permit, which must be displayed at a point visible to the public, and to report any food service establishments that do not have the Food Hygiene Permit to the FDA.