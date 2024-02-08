FDA urges food service establishments to obtain food hygiene permit for operation

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is encouraging food service establishments to obtain a Food Hygiene Permit before commencing operations, as mandated by Section 130 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851).



According to the Act, "A person shall not manufacture for sale, sell, supply, or store products regulated under this Part except in premises registered for that purpose under this Part."



Covering a range of operations involved in providing food for human consumption, such as restaurants, bakeries, canteens, online food businesses, institutional caterers, chop bars, and fast-food services, a Food Service Establishment requires this permit.



In a public notice issued on February 7, 2024, the FDA specifically advises corporate entities, including schools and hospitals, to ensure that their food services undergo inspection and obtain licensing from the FDA before initiation.



The general public is also cautioned to be discerning in their choice of food vendors.



Food Service Establishments lacking a valid Food Hygiene Permit are instructed to visit the FDA for the necessary licensing.



Failure to comply with this directive may result in sanctions, including closure of the establishment, imposition of fines, or potential criminal prosecution, as outlined by the FDA.



