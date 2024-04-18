FDA warns against chemical ripening of mangoes, launches testing campaign

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a warning about the use of chemicals to hasten the ripening of mangoes, citing potential health risks.



This caution comes in response to a viral social media video demonstrating the application of calcium carbide to accelerate mango ripening and offering ways to identify chemically ripened mangoes.



The FDA expressed concern over the health hazards associated with the use of calcium carbide for fruit ripening.



In light of this, the FDA has initiated a comprehensive survey and testing program targeting mangoes sold in major markets and sales points across the country.



While initial tests have not detected calcium carbide in the samples, the FDA continues to educate the public about the risks of chemical ripening and the importance of consuming naturally ripened fruits.



The FDA emphasized that the use of calcium carbide to expedite fruit ripening is illegal and poses significant health risks to consumers.



Furthermore, the FDA advised against relying on the "floating" test demonstrated in the video as a means to distinguish between naturally and chemically ripened mangoes, as it lacks scientific validity.





