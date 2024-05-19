FWSC to resume negotiations with Medical Laboratory Union on May 21

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) is set to resume negotiations on Conditions of Service with the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) on Tuesday, May 21, following a directive from the National Labour Commission.



The meeting, which will take place at the Ministry of Labour and Employment Relations, aims to address the union's grievances and prevent a nationwide industrial action.



The Labour Commission's order last Thursday came after months of stalled negotiations due to issues such as the absence of financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance.



The invitation to resume talks was sent by Professor Charles A. Oppong, Director of Grievance and Negotiations at the FWSC, setting the stage for the first meeting in months, according to Myjoyonline reports.



The delay in negotiations had prompted MELPWU to plan an industrial action, giving the government a 20-day ultimatum on May Day to resolve the outstanding issues.



However, the Labour Commission intervened and directed the FWSC to conclude negotiations with the union by May 30, urging the Ministry of Finance to provide the necessary mandate for the talks.



Dr. Cephas Kofi Akortor, General Secretary of MELPWU, described the Labour Commission’s directive as a positive step towards resolving the union's concerns.



Following the FWSC's invitation, Dr. Akortor stated that the union would hold off on the planned industrial action in line with the Commission’s advice, awaiting the outcome of the negotiations on Tuesday.



He assured medical laboratory professionals that the union leadership is committed to protecting and promoting their rights.



"Members are urged to continue keeping faith in leadership as we cooperate with the relevant authorities to do what is expected of them," Dr. Akortor emphasized.



The union highlighted that the absence of a Condition of Service is adversely affecting the welfare of medical science laboratory professionals across the country, compromising the quality of healthcare services provided to the public.



The upcoming negotiations are seen as crucial in addressing these issues and improving the overall working conditions for the union members.