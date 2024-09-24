You are here: HomeNews2024 09 24Article 1985279

General News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

    

Source: hotfmghana.com

Fair Wages Commission to intervene in Mortuary Workers’ demands today

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

MOWAG hopes for a constructive dialogue to prevent service disruptions MOWAG hopes for a constructive dialogue to prevent service disruptions

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission is set to meet with the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) today at 5 PM to address their concerns over pay, working conditions, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

MOWAG has threatened to withdraw services starting Thursday, September 26, citing frustration over the government's lack of progress despite numerous negotiations.

Nana Wiafe, a senior officer at Nsawam Government Hospital, emphasized the urgent need for change, highlighting health risks due to inadequate PPE.

MOWAG hopes for a constructive dialogue to prevent service disruptions and ensure member safety.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment