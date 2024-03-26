Fair Wages and Salaries Commission rebukes teacher unions for violating labour laws

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has reprimanded teacher unions – Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH) – for failing to comply with Ghana's labour laws.



The FWSC's Chief Executive, Benjamin Arthur, expressed disappointment that the unions embarked on a strike without following the necessary protocols, including notifying the FWSC and the National Labour Commission.



In an interview with Joy News, he stated, “The leadership of GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT-GH failed to notify the employer, Fair Wages, and Salaries Commission was not in the known, what was statutory of you to notify the National Labour Commission was also not done, and then all of a sudden, we’re ambushed, everybody is surprised.”



He emphasized the importance of respecting labour laws and following due process in industrial actions to ensure fairness and transparency.



He added, "In the private sector, if tomorrow, unknown to the employer or relevant stakeholders, all the staff decide to embark on a strike, how do we govern this country?"



The FWSC's criticism comes as the teacher unions' nationwide strike, declared on Wednesday, March 20, continues over delays in addressing their conditions of service by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.



The FWSC's stance underscores the need for adherence to labour laws and proper consultation with relevant authorities to prevent industrial disputes and promote harmonious labour relations.