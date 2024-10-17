Fair Wages and Salaries is a failed institution– PSUW-NIA Division

General News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Public Service Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has criticized the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for not addressing their request for institution-specific allowances for members under the Single Spine Pay Policy.



The union plans to strike on October 21, 2024, due to ongoing grievances, including unaddressed recommendations from a 2022 government review of the pay policy.



General Secretary Adu Kyeremeh Kwabena stated that previous assurances from authorities have not led to action.



If the strike proceeds, it will disrupt operations at various public institutions, including the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority.