Family Values March: Judges condemn behavior of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) has strongly condemned the actions of protesters during the 'Family Values March' at the Supreme Court, led by Ningo-Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George.



The group was presenting a petition over delays in hearing anti-LGBTQ+ cases and reportedly hurled insults at the Judiciary and Chief Justice.



AMJG President, Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, criticized the protesters’ conduct, stating that it undermines the judicial process.



He called for restraint and decorum from all parties involved in cases to maintain the integrity of the judiciary and peace in the country.





