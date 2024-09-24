Family alarmed as health of diabetic protester deteriorates following arrest at anti-galamsey protest

General News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: 3news

The arrest of Priscila Toboli, a diabetic, asthmatic, and glaucoma patient, during the anti-Galamsey protests has raised concerns after her family reported she was denied medical care and communication while in police custody.



Priscila was detained while live-streaming the protest and was later found at Kaneshie Police Station.



Despite her chronic health conditions, her family was denied access to check on her.



Human rights lawyer Christian Malm Hesse condemned her treatment, calling it a violation of her rights.



The case has sparked wider concerns about detainee welfare and medical care in custody.