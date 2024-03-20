Family of John Kumah officially inform Parliament of his demise

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The family of the deceased Member of Parliament for Ejisu and former Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, formally informed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, about his demise during a courtesy visit on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.



Representatives of the grieving family were received by the First Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu, who accepted the notification on behalf of the Speaker and the entire Parliament.



John Kumah, who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital after a brief illness, is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children. He is fondly remembered for his unwavering commitment to his family.



Dr. Kumah's notable contributions include serving as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a pivotal role in establishing NEIP as a key player in Ghana's entrepreneurial landscape.



Under his leadership, NEIP trained 7,000 startups in 2018 through the Presidential Business Support Programme and provided financial assistance to 1,350 beneficiaries.



Before his government appointment, Dr. Kumah co-founded and served as the Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and established Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.