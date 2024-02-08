Family of deceased Aburi Girls' student contemplates legal action against school

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The family of the deceased first-year student at Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region is considering legal action against the institution, alleging incompetence as a possible cause of the student's demise.



According to an internal source, the young student was reportedly denied medical assistance by the school nurse, who allegedly perceived her illness as feigned due to previous instances.



The deceased student's body is currently at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, awaiting an autopsy, while the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.



Speaking to Kasapa News, the deceased's aunt, Miss Danso, expressed the family's stance, stating that if the school's actions or negligence contributed to their daughter's tragic death, they would not hesitate to pursue legal recourse rather than abandoning the matter.